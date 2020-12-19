Gemini Syndrome Release 'Reintegration' Video

Video still courtesy The Orchard

Gemini Syndrome have released a music video for their brand new single "Reintegration". The track comes from the band's forthcoming third studio album.

Frontman Aaron Nordstrom had this to say about the new clip, "Our video for 'Reintegration' tells the story of an initiate's journey as he travels through the various stages of initiation.

"We follow him as he walks away from his past in an effort to find himself by facing and overcoming various trials and tribulations, until he ultimately ascends to the highest version of himself."



Brian Steele Medina added, "We worked with director Brian Cox again, who is a good friend and a visionary artist, who also happens to be stuck in UK due to quarantine restrictions.

"These unique times forced us to get creative. Between shooting the live band shots in the US, animations done in Portugal, rendered in Russia, and edited in UK, this ended up being a worldwide collaboration."

Cox, who has worked previously with Bring Me The Horizon, The Used, Starse), had this to say, "The video for 'Reintegration' allowed me to re-connect with my inner layers, distortions and glitches, reestablishing my continued search of artistic clarity.

"2020 has been a force to allow us to think outside of the box. Directed all the way from my studio in England, band performance shot on location in the US, animations created in Portugal... this video truly is a worldwide collaboration" Watch the video below:

