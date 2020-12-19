Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Greta Van Fleet will be releasing their sophomore album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", on April 16th and Josh and Sam Kiszka discussed the approach they took to making the record in a new interview.
Josh told here, "We wanted to create a cinematic album. It's like, 'what movie would this album score?' Well, it would score 'The Battle at the Garden's Gate.'"
Sam added, "We had time to reassess what world the album is and how it lives in all these different spots. We were able to take a step back from that for a while.
"We went in and recorded the two new songs that we felt captured the aesthetic of the album."
