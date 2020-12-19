Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears was a top 20 story of March 2020: Guns N' Roses headlined the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City, Mexico on March 14 after more than a dozen acts cancelled their appearance at the weekend event over coronavirus concerns.

The band delivered a rare performance of the "Use Your Illusion II" track, "So Fine' - it's first since 1993 - as part of their standard Not In This Lifetime tour setlist at the festival. "Gracias Mexico City!," tweeted Duff McKagan after the show. "Everyone stay real, real safe!"

The group recently had their upcoming March 18 concert in Costa Rica cancelled during the pandemic, while three Lollapalooza festivals in South America they were to headline in the next few weeks were postponed until later this year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

