.

Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears 2020 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears 2020 In Review
Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears was a top 20 story of March 2020: Guns N' Roses headlined the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City, Mexico on March 14 after more than a dozen acts cancelled their appearance at the weekend event over coronavirus concerns.

The band delivered a rare performance of the "Use Your Illusion II" track, "So Fine' - it's first since 1993 - as part of their standard Not In This Lifetime tour setlist at the festival. "Gracias Mexico City!," tweeted Duff McKagan after the show. "Everyone stay real, real safe!"

The group recently had their upcoming March 18 concert in Costa Rica cancelled during the pandemic, while three Lollapalooza festivals in South America they were to headline in the next few weeks were postponed until later this year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Played Dedication To Kobe Bryant 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash 2020 In Review

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion 2020 In Review

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event

Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To 2021 Tour Plans

More Guns N' Roses News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album- Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries- Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic- more

Reviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more

Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries

Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic In New Video

Gemini Syndrome Release 'Reintegration' Video

Acoustic Christmas Kicking Off Virtual Music Festival Stream

Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Postpone North American Tour

Framing Hanley Get Animated For 'Forgiveness Is An Art'

Singled Out: Alex Southey's Caught You On The Throat