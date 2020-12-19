Paul Stanley Shared Inspiration For KISS Classic 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul Stanley Shared Inspiration For KISS Classic was a top 20 story of March 2020: KISS frontman Paul Stanley is streaming a home video explaining the origins of the band's 1977 track, "Love Gun", during his extended isolation as part of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've been inside now for 17 or 18 days because that's what medical people - the experts - are saying we should do," begins the rocker. "Try to take some of the strain off the doctors and all the hospital workers ... try to flatten that curve - that's what they're telling us, so that's what I've been doing.
"A big thanks to all the people who are on the front lines trying to get us through this." Stanley shares his inspiration behind the title track to KISS' sixth studio record, which began with seeing a local group performing some Led Zeppelin-style riffing that led to the opening lyric for his own song. Watch the home video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
