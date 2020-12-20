Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video 2020 In Review

Still from the video

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video was a top 20 story of April 2020: Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum shared a new video via social media of himself performing the group's classic ballad "Patience".

Sorum said in the Instagram clip, "Here I am again with my guitar. I'm out in the backyard here in the desert. You see my palm trees. It's getting a little chilly, so I put on this wooly hat in tribute to Izzy Stradlin, one of the writers of this next song.

"I was very fortunate to play with my old bandmates on this song. Obviously, I was on the drums. I'm gonna play it for you tonight on the guitar and sing it. I hope you enjoy my version. This one's called 'Patience'." Watch the video here.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Played Dedication To Kobe Bryant 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash 2020 In Review

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion 2020 In Review

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event

More Guns N' Roses News