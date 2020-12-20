Ritchie Blackmore Rocked Living Room Concert 2020 In Review

Video still

Ritchie Blackmore Rocked Living Room Concert was a top 20 story of April 2020: Deep Purple legend Ritchie Blackmore recently unplugged for a special living room performance with his wife and Blackmore's Night bandmate Candice Night.

The Blackmore's Night's duo have shared a video clip of their performance of "Vacuum and Dust" a reworking of the classic song "Diamonds and Rust".

Billed as "live in Minstrel Hall" the living room performance sees Blackmore playing the Joan Baez classic (also covered by Judas Priest) in his pajamas.

The duo said of the track "This quarantine has inspired us to revisit an old favorite and rework it a bit. What else is there to do while inside? Diamonds and Rust becomes Vacuum and Dust. Thank you Mr Coverdale for inspiration! Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors and stay sane!" Watch the performance below:

