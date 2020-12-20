Ritchie Blackmore Rocked Living Room Concert 2020 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Rocked Living Room Concert was a top 20 story of April 2020: Deep Purple legend Ritchie Blackmore recently unplugged for a special living room performance with his wife and Blackmore's Night bandmate Candice Night.
The Blackmore's Night's duo have shared a video clip of their performance of "Vacuum and Dust" a reworking of the classic song "Diamonds and Rust".
Billed as "live in Minstrel Hall" the living room performance sees Blackmore playing the Joan Baez classic (also covered by Judas Priest) in his pajamas.
The duo said of the track "This quarantine has inspired us to revisit an old favorite and rework it a bit. What else is there to do while inside? Diamonds and Rust becomes Vacuum and Dust. Thank you Mr Coverdale for inspiration! Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors and stay sane!" Watch the performance below:
Blackmore's Night Share New Song 'Once Upon December'
Blackmore's Night Share 'O Little Town Of Bethlehem' Lyric Video
Blackmore's Night Share New Christmas Song 'Here We Come A-Caroling'
Ritchie Blackmore Rocks Living Room Concert
Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review
Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review
Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever 2018 In Review
Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion
Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms
Eddie Van Halen Receives National Guitar Museum's Lifetime Achievement Award- Neil Young Streams 1972 Rarity- Epica Unplug For 'Abyss Of Time'- The Band- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Eddie Van Halen Receives National Guitar Museum's Lifetime Achievement Award
Neil Young Streams 1972 Rarity
Epica Unplug For 'Abyss Of Time'
The Band's 'Stage Fright' Expanded For 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Sound Of Kalima's Destroy U
Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album 2020 In Review
Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video 2020 In Review
Queen's Brian May Led Worldwide Online Jam 2020 In Review