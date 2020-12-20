The Band's 'Stage Fright' Expanded For 50th Anniversary

Reissue promo courtesy UMe

(hennemusic) The Band are sharing details of a series of expanded 50th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, "Stage Fright." The 1970 project delivered a number of classics by the group, including "The Shape I'm In" and the title track, on its way to reaching No. 5 on the US Billboard 200.

Due February 12, the 2021 reissue features a new stereo mix by Bob Clearmountain from the original masters and includes previously-unreleased live recordings from The Royal Albert Hall in London and an impromptu late night jam in a hotel room in the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta.

The packages see The Band release "Stage Fright" in its originally planned song order for the first time. "On the album, we used a different sequence to feature and encourage Richard Manuel's and Levon Helm's songwriting participation," shares Robbie Robertson in the liner notes. "Over time, I pined for our first song order, because it pulls you right into the Stage Fright scenario.

"There may be some purists that prefer 'the way it was,' and of course that's always readily available. I'm enjoying this new version, this story, this musical journey. It feels like a fulfillment and I know my brothers in The Band would definitely agree."

Formats include a Super Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/1LP/7-inch vinyl boxed set with book; 2CD, digital, 180-gram 2LP black vinyl, and limited 180-gram color vinyl.

The 50th anniversary editions are being previewed with the 2020 remix of "The Shape I'm In." Check that out here.

