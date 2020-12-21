KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes was a top 20 story of April 2020: KISS frontman Paul Stanley was a guest on Richard Marx's "Social Distancing" show and he discussed the challenges he faces because it is more different to sing that way he did when he was younger.
Paul said, "Is my voice what it was 20 years ago, 30, 40? No, a great athlete can't replicate what they did in their early years. So I tend to think of myself in that way. Because vocals that I've done in the past almost were athletic in nature, and it's not possible in the same way at this point.
"Somebody will come to me and say, 'You don't sound like you did on 'Kiss Alive'.' 'Kiss Alive' is what? Almost 50 years, or 45 years ago. And I said, 'If you wanna hear me sound like that, put on the album.' It's not possible."
Stanley continued, "What I found, interestingly, is that the singers that I know who do something similar to what I do, we all commiserate, and we all talk to each other, and one of the first things we say when we meet up is, 'Are you having a hard time hitting those notes?' 'Are you still singing in the original keys?'
"And one of my friends said, 'If I knew I would be singing this song in my 70s, I would have written it in a different key.'" Watch the full interview below:
KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes 2020 In Review
Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video 2020 In Review
Paul Stanley Shared Inspiration For KISS Classic 2020 In Review
KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members 2020 In Review
KISS Biopic In The Works 2020 In Review
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video
KISS Announce New Year's Eve Livestream Concert
Rock Again Declared Dead By KISS Star Gene Simmons
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times
The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released- Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record- Pearl Jam Share Footage From Rome Concert Webcast- more
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released
Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record
Pearl Jam Share Footage From Rome Concert Webcast
Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem Audiobook Released
The Lumineers Share Their Version Of 'Silent Night'
Singled Out: Sombra's Are You Well?
What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction 2020 In Review
Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana 2020 In Review