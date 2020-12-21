Singled Out: Sombra's Are You Well?

Single art Courtesy Auteur Research

Sombra recently released their debut album "Free From Interruption" and to celebrate we have asked Matthew Cataldo to tell us about the track "Are You Well?" Here is the story:

"Are You Well?" was the final song written for our album "Free From Interruption" which just released on November 27th, and it was written and almost completely finished in under 24 hours. I've always had trouble with depression and I was going through a particularly rough time last Fall. I had been spending most of my free time in the studio either alone or with my bandmate Kyle. At the time, the studio we recorded in had a broken door which would lock you in if you didn't have the key with you.

Late on Saturday evening I was listening to the 10 tracks we had for the album at the time and I just wasn't happy with the way the album started. I think it was just my mental state at the time but it bothered me a lot and I just wanted something to set the stage differently and have a more explosive entrance.

As I was fiddling with the distorted bass line, which became the main bass line for the song, I put my hand in my pocket and felt no key. After not being able to reach anyone who could let me out and a short panic attack, I realized I wasn't going anywhere so I continued writing. By 6 pm the next day 99% of the song was finished... In a way it was really freeing to know that I couldn't leave, I had no easy out, no guilt to feel from spending all night awake in the studio. It was incredibly meditational.

Over the past few years, mental health has entered the public discourse and it's definitely become more "acceptable" to show weakness in that way, but honestly, this year so much has taken our collective grasp as a society that it's really easy to forget about mental health. To stop and ask if you or someone else are actually well is incredibly important and something which we could use more of. When I was writing this song trapped in the studio I wasn't particularly "well" but I was trying to capture the idea of questioning, more than the emotional after effect.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Sombra News