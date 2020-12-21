Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record

Still from the video, courtesy Elektra

Twenty One Pilots have officially broken the Guinness World Record for the longest music video with their 'Never-Ending Music Video' for their single "Level Of Concern" that was launched back in June.

As we previously reported, the innovative video pulled in fan created content, in real time, live on YouTube, using Imposium which created and streamed a brand new video with fan content every three minutes and forty seconds .

The group cryptically launched the project on June 12th with a 24hr livestream on their YouTube channel featuring a TV screen flashing mysterious imagery. Three million people tuned into the live broadcast with #twentyonepilots trending on Twitter for twelve hours, with over 150k tweets from fans.

Related Stories

Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'

Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video

Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'

The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

More Twenty One Pilots News