Twenty One Pilots have officially broken the Guinness World Record for the longest music video with their 'Never-Ending Music Video' for their single "Level Of Concern" that was launched back in June.
As we previously reported, the innovative video pulled in fan created content, in real time, live on YouTube, using Imposium which created and streamed a brand new video with fan content every three minutes and forty seconds .
The group cryptically launched the project on June 12th with a 24hr livestream on their YouTube channel featuring a TV screen flashing mysterious imagery. Three million people tuned into the live broadcast with #twentyonepilots trending on Twitter for twelve hours, with over 150k tweets from fans.
Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'
Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video
Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'
The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup
Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'
Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour
Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'
The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released- Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record- Pearl Jam Share Footage From Rome Concert Webcast- more
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released
Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record
Pearl Jam Share Footage From Rome Concert Webcast
Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem Audiobook Released
The Lumineers Share Their Version Of 'Silent Night'
Singled Out: Sombra's Are You Well?
What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction 2020 In Review
Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana 2020 In Review