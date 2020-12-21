.

Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record

Keavin Wiggins | 12-21-2020

Still from the video, courtesy Elektra

Twenty One Pilots have officially broken the Guinness World Record for the longest music video with their 'Never-Ending Music Video' for their single "Level Of Concern" that was launched back in June.

As we previously reported, the innovative video pulled in fan created content, in real time, live on YouTube, using Imposium which created and streamed a brand new video with fan content every three minutes and forty seconds .

The group cryptically launched the project on June 12th with a 24hr livestream on their YouTube channel featuring a TV screen flashing mysterious imagery. Three million people tuned into the live broadcast with #twentyonepilots trending on Twitter for twelve hours, with over 150k tweets from fans.


