Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career 2020 In Review

UYI album covers

Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career was a top 20 story of May 2020: Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum says that one his best experiences in music was when GNR played the Freddie Mercury tribute show in 1992.

The special all-star show paid tribute to the late Queen frontman. Sorum was asked during an appearance on The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers podcast if there was a standout show in his career and Matt pointed to the Mercury tribute.

He said, "Oh, man. So many highlights. Probably one of my greatest experiences was the Freddie Mercury tribute [in 1992], which was done at Wembley Stadium, and we were invited to open the show. It was us and Metallica, and then Queen came out.

"You can watch it on YouTube. It's probably one of the most incredible shows. I mean, backstage was David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Robert Plant, Elton. Elton and Axl did 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. You've gotta watch it, they just crushed.

"I've gotta say that night was just sort of... I remember meeting Elizabeth Taylor. It's in my book. I drank with Liza Minnelli and George Michael... just one of those nights that you just will never, ever be able to... It was sort of like being in a dream world. Walking out, going, 'Wow!' Wembley Stadium sold out.

"When I look back at especially Guns N' Roses, it's just sort of a surreal feeling. It's almost like watching a movie, somebody else's movie, and you're in it. It's just so weird." Watch the interview below:

Related Stories

What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction 2020 In Review

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Rocked Festival Despite Coronavirus Fears 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Played Dedication To Kobe Bryant 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash 2020 In Review

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion 2020 In Review

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour

More Guns N' Roses News