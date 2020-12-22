Iron Maiden Shared Killer Krew 'Aces High' Lockdown Video 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden Shared Killer Krew 'Aces High' Lockdown was a top 20 story of May 2020: Iron Maiden are streaming a lockdown video featuring their 1984 "Powerslave" track, "Aces High." The clip opens with an update from guitarist Adrian Smith on what he's been doing at home during quarantine, before checking in with members of the band's road crew, aka the "Killer Krew."
"Aces High" was the second single issued from the group's fifth album, which reached No. 2 on the UK charts and No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the States.
Iron Maiden's 2020 Legacy of The Beast Tour plans have been affected by the global pandemic, with virtually all public gatherings and events being shut down by local authorities.
"Just a quick note to say that I hope you're all safe with your families and following the advice of your Governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet," says manager Rod Smallwood. "We all need to help bring an end to this Pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!
"As we get any new information about the planned shows we will continue to post it. This is, of course, a very difficult situation and no-one can truly predict what will happen but we will continue to keep our options open while we see what develops and, I hope, make sensible decisions. And we will keep you the fans informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us.
"So for now, take care of yourselves and BE SMART." Watch the video here.
