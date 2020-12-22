.

Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues

Michael Angulia | 12-22-2020

Some of Metallica's most beloved albums will be receiving a very special reissue next month on limited edition colored vinyl exclusively for mega-retailor Walmart.

The special colored vinyl editions will include remastered version of the band's classic albums "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning," "Master Of Puppets", and "... And Justice For All."

The group's blockbuster "Black Album", as well as their latest record, "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", will also be released on January 29th and Walmart is taking preorders here.


