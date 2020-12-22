Some of Metallica's most beloved albums will be receiving a very special reissue next month on limited edition colored vinyl exclusively for mega-retailor Walmart.
The special colored vinyl editions will include remastered version of the band's classic albums "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning," "Master Of Puppets", and "... And Justice For All."
The group's blockbuster "Black Album", as well as their latest record, "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct", will also be released on January 29th and Walmart is taking preorders here.
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members
Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release 2020 In Review
Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute 2020 In Review
Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift 2020 In Review
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu
Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover
Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute
Metallica Extend Live & Acoustic From HQ
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues- Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi- Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues
Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi
Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special
Neil Young Streams New 'Comes A Time' Isolation Performance
Singled Out: Abby K's I Thought That I Loved You
Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career 2020 In Review
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87 2020 In Review
Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review