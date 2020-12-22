Queen Released 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers 2020 In Review

Queen Released 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers was a top 20 story of May 2020: Queen + Adam Lambert have officially released their lockdown version of "We Are The Champions", entitled "You Are The Champions", with proceeds benefiting a charity for health workers on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert recorded this version of the classic hit remotely from each other from their homes in the UK and Los Angeles.

The lockdown video became an instant hit and featured Lambert changing the lyric mid song to "You Are The Champions". The band has now taken the virtual performance, added bass player Neil Fairclough to the mix and released the track as a benefit single.

Proceeds from "You Are The Champions" will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which has the stated mission of "providing tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE, testing kits, trainings, and more, as well as the rapid development of a vaccine and therapeutics", according to the band's announcement.

Late frontman Freddie Mercury said of "We Are The Champions": "I wanted to write something that everyone could sing along to. And at the same time, I thought it would be nice to have a winning song that's meant for everyone."

The band had this to say about the new version, "By each playing our part and addressing the difficult times we are all sharing we will win this challenge," the band say. "During this time our thoughts and thanks are with those dedicated medical heroes standing up to the battle daily on our behalf. They are the champions. You are the champions."

Brian May said, "It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!"

Roger Taylor said, "As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions."

Adam Lambert said, "It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength." Watch the video below:

