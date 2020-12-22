Singled Out: Abby K's I Thought That I Loved You

Single art courtesy The Label Group

NC rocker Abby K recently released her new power ballad "I Thought That I Loved You" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Well, "I Thought That I Loved You" is a song about a toxic break up and I don't want to be a downer... so here's a funny story from the video shoot! For this video, we established each band member as a character in the storyline. We had a butler, a server, and a boyfriend, and I was the girl that got cheated on. There is one scene where the butler and the server both realize that I am about to find my boyfriend with another woman. They sharply look at each other and run towards the staircase to eavesdrop. The server held a silver platter with full champagne glasses. I can't even count how many times they toppled over and spilled as he ran to the stairs. The floor was so sticky by the end of the video shoot that we had to get a mop!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself belowhere

Related Stories

More Abby K News