Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit was a top 20 story of May 2020: Foreigner are streaming a brand new, isolation performance of their 1984 smash hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is" to celebrate the song being in a film trailer.
When the group discovered the "Agent Provocateur" hit was featured in the trailer for the Netflix film, "The Lovebirds", Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Bruce Watson, and Michael Bluestein got together on Zoom to re-record the song quarantine-style.
Directed by Michael Showalter, the romantic comedy - which stars Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani and Paul Sparks - tells the story of what happens when a couple "in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, and they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names."
The Foreigner isolation performance arrives on May 22, the same day The Lovebirds debuts on Netflix. Watch the performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show
Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert
Foreigner Share 'Cold As Ice' Video From Reunion Concert
Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour
Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour Plans
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready- AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video- Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready
AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video
Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On Latest Episode of Gibson's Icons
Last In Line Release Video For Unplugged Version Of 'Landslide'
Bowling For Soup Give 12 Days Of Christmas Pop Punk Makeover
Singled Out: Roger That's Mucho Gusto