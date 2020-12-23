Morse, Portnoy And George Cover Gerry Rafferty Hit 2020 In Review

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Randy George have released a video for their cover of the iconic Gerry Rafferty hit "Baker Street", from their "Cov3r To Cov3r" album.
The new covers collection, their third features their take on classic songs from King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Gerry Rafferty, David Bowie & more (including their cover of 'No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed' featuring vocals from Yes singer Jon Davison).
Randy George had this to say, "Baker Street' is one of the songs that is instantly recognizable. When I first mentioned the idea of doing 'Baker Street,' Neal said that it was funny because he and Mike had just been discussing that one as well."
Neal Morse added, "To be honest I was never that big of a fan of this song. It's one that Mike really wanted to do as I recall. But as we dove into it and I began singing it, I really felt it. Lyrics about thinking that it's going to be really easy to succeed and then hitting walls and becoming disillusioned are very relatable to me. I found myself really digging into it and taking a kind of 'The Who' approach to the song really works well!" Watch the video below:
