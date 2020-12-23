.

Singled Out: Roger That's Mucho Gusto

Keavin Wiggins | 12-23-2020

Cover art courtesy Freeman Promotions

NYC rockers Roger That! just released their debut album "Mucho Gusto" and to celebrate we have asked guitarist Kenny to tell us about the title track. (The band includes current and former members of Mirror Queen, The Pink Swords, Bunkbed and Widestance). Here is the story:

Bassist Steve is a manager at a place near the downtown seaport, under the Brooklyn Bridge. For years he would have after-shift drinks with his kitchen staff and heartily exclaim "mucho gusto!", under the mistaken impression that it meant something akin to "cheers" or "great times". This would crack up the guys every time as I guess it means "it's a great pleasure (to meet you)", so he was in effect reintroducing himself nightly to his co-workers hundreds of times. Hah!

He was relating this at the same time I introduced a riff influenced by The Dictators - drummer Jeremy put a Thin Lizzy push on it, singer Paul came up with appropriately clever lyrics, and a song was born. And even though it was the last song recorded it ended up being the perfect title track for a debut album; Mucho Gusto, baby!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here


