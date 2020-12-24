.

Eddie Vedder Expands 'Matter Of Time' For Christmas Release

Keavin Wiggins | 12-24-2020

Cover art courtesy Republic Records

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will be releasing an expanded five-song "Matter Of Time" bundle on Christmas day that will feature the original two tracks, along with acoustic tracks and covers from this year.

Originally released in November with the two tracks, "Matter Of Time" and "Say Hi", the next bundle will include four "acoustic at home" recordings that he delivered this year.

Highlights from the additions include a cover of the Bruce Springsteen track "Growin' Up" as well as his unplugged performance of "Future Days" from the 2020 Game Awards.

See the tracklisting and a video for "Say Hi" below:

Tracklisting:


1.) Matter of Time
2.) Say Hi
3.) Just Breathe (acoustic at home)
4.) Future Days (acoustic at home)
5.) Growin' up (acoustic at home)
6.) Porch (acoustic at home)

"Say Hi" Video


