Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas

The Scorpions have given fans a special treat in the form a new Christmas video that features an optimistic message for 2021 and a special rendition of a beloved classic song.

The clip begins with "hi everyone, Mickey Dee here from Scorpions. I'd like to wish all our crazy fans out there a merry merry Christmas and a happy New Year, and I mean a happy New Year. Much better than this year, next year is gonna be great I hope.

"We gotta get back on the road, we can't wait to get back and play for you out there. So I hope it's gonna, yeah I'm looking forward to a much better year than this year. So, merry Christmas to you and see you on the road with a new show and a new record."

Later the video switches to frontman Klaus Meine and guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs and Klau says, "we are almost at the end of this challenging corona year. Was it a good year? No, no, no. Are you we tired on Covid-19? Oh yes we are.

"Are we happy that we are healthy and well, that you are happy, healthy and well? Absolutely. Are we ready for 2021? You bet. We are wishing all of our fans around the world a rockin' Christmas and [joined by Rudolf and Matthias] rollin' New Year.

"We are looking very much forward to seeing all of you next year, some place, some time, because better days might be just around the corner."

He then says, "we have a little song for you"and they break into an a cappella rendition of the Louis Armstrong classic "What A Wonderful World". Watch the clip below:

