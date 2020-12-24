Slash Thinks New Guns N' Roses and Solo Music Will Come in 2021

Photo by antiMusic' Rob Grabowski

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash believes that the band, as well as his solo group Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, will release new music next year.

Slash made the comments during an interview with Cleveland.com to discuss the 'Not In This Lifetime' pinball game that he designed with Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier, which was announced earlier this year.

He was asked during the chat about making a new album with Myles and The Conspirators and he responded, "We did a week of initial pre-production and there's 20 songs and we're gonna start back up next year.

"I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff. And prior to that Duff (McKagan) and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I've had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there's been a lot of stuff going on. I'm really not good at slowing down and just sitting around."

Slash was then asked when he thinks that we will hear some of the new music and he answered, "I would like to think that we'd have some new stuff out next year -- from both camps, I guess. It's hard to say, but I would like to think we'll have stuff out next year, yeah."

