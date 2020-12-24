.

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-24-2020

social media photo

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Seriously Injured In Accident was a top 20 story of June 2020: Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba was hospitalized after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on June 6th.

Carrabba shared the following details with fans, "Hi, friends. On June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident. My injuries were severe but not life threatening.

"I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come."

He continued, "I would also like to thank my family and friends for coming together to support me in this time of need. To all reading this, I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery.

"This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I'm grateful to have your support as I go through it."


