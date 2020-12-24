Rush Tribute Neil Peart In Animated Video 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Rush Tribute Neil Peart In Animated Video was a top 20 story of June 2020: Rush pay tribute to late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart as a part of their animated music video for their 1980 classic, "The Spirit Of Radio."

The legendary rocker - who passed away on January 7 at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma - is featured throughout the clip for the tune, as featured on the recently-released 40th anniversary reissue of the group's seventh album, "Permanent Waves."

Complete with references to milestones and influential broadcasters in FM rock radio history, the video closes with a personal tribute to the drummer: "In memory of our brother Neil Peart."

The "Permanent Waves" reissue presents the full album alongside a number of previously-unreleased live tracks; the package is available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

