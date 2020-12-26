.

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review
Film art for Lemmy documentary

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works was a top 20 story of June 2020: Late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is the latest rock legend to receive the biopic treatment, with a film in the works to tell the story of his life.

Lemmy, born Ian Fraser Kilmister, died in 2015 at age of 70. The new film will be directed by Greg Olliver, who fans will recognize for his 2010 documentary "Lemmy".

The new biopic will be offered to buyers at upcoming virtual Cannes market by VMI Worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Olliver had this to say, "Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true... not because he was embracing rock n' roll cliches, but because he was creating them.

"Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel's for breakfast, speed for dinner - all true. But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy.

"We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motorhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life. This will be a film they'll be proud of."


Related Stories


Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review

Motorhead Celebrating 'Ace Of Spades' With New Podcast Series

Motorhead Stream Live Performance From Ace Of Spades Tour

Motorhead Expand 'On Parole' For Reissue

Motorhead Unbox 'Ace Of Spades' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Motorhead Expand 'Ace Of Spades' For 40th Anniversary

Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works

Motorhead Pay Tribute To Road Crews With Benefit Video

Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video

More Motorhead News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki- Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash- Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In 6 Years- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki

Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash

Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In Six Years

Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Announces Limited Edition Release

Vinnie Moore Releases 'Same Sun Shines' Video

Singled Out: Tripper And The Wild Things' Juno

Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans 2020 In Review

Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement 2020 In Review