Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works was a top 20 story of June 2020: Late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is the latest rock legend to receive the biopic treatment, with a film in the works to tell the story of his life.
Lemmy, born Ian Fraser Kilmister, died in 2015 at age of 70. The new film will be directed by Greg Olliver, who fans will recognize for his 2010 documentary "Lemmy".
The new biopic will be offered to buyers at upcoming virtual Cannes market by VMI Worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Olliver had this to say, "Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true... not because he was embracing rock n' roll cliches, but because he was creating them.
"Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel's for breakfast, speed for dinner - all true. But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy.
"We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motorhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life. This will be a film they'll be proud of."
