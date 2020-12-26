Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Announces Limited Edition Release

Blue Oyster Cult cofounder Albert Bouchard is celebrating his new album "Re Imaginos" hitting the Billboard Top 100 chart by releasing limited edition vinyl releases of the record.

This special run comes as a double LP gatefold edition, including extended versions of "In the Presence of Another World", "Imaginos", "Blue Oyster Cult", plus the bonus instrumental, "Imaginos Overture".

The album also features liner notes by Rolling Stone editor, David Fricke. Albert had this to say, "This vinyl release brings the vision for 'Imaginos' full circle, where the songs come out as a gatefold double vinyl release with each side telling a specific part of the story.

It also sounds the way that Sandy and I wanted it to sound with plenty for volume and yet, plenty of headroom too. The extended mixes take advantage of the multitude of guitar tracks that I had available and also add some extra drama to some songs (as if it was really needed).

"Finally, it has the long-lost version of 'Imaginos Overture' that was planned for the original 'Imaginos' record, with more contributions from Joe Bouchard, Greg Holt, RJ Ronquillo, Ross The Boss Friedman, and Ace Bouchard." Fans can order the vinyl versions here and watch a promo video for the album below:

