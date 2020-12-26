Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In Six Years

Single art courtesy Atom Splitter

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's Crosses project have surprised fans with the release of their first new song since their 2014 self-titled album.

The group features Moreno along with guitarist Shaun Lopez and they celebrated Christmas by sharing their cover of Cause & Effect's "The Beginning Of The End".

The video for the track was directed and edited by Glitchie Valens, stars Elizabeth Carvalho and was creatively directed by Sparkle Baby Creative, according to the credits. Watch the clip below:

Related Stories

More Crosses News