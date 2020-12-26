Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement 2020 In Review

Video still

Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement was a top 20 story of June 2020: Former Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler has praised Art Cruz, who has replaced him in the band since his official departure from the group last year.

Adler spoke about his exit from the group, Cruz, and his former band's brand new album self-titled album, during an interview with AndrewHaug.com earlier this month.

He said, "I think everybody parted on good terms. I'm really excited to hear their new record, which also happens to be coming out today. So I'm thrilled to hear what's going on with them. I'm sure they're doing very well.

"I left my drum throne in good hands with Art, who has been a friend. I think I met Art when he was 17 years old , I've got a picture of me and him standing outside the bus when he stood there waiting for an autograph.

"So, he and I have been friends for a long time. And, obviously, the guys in the band are not only family, but became great friends over 25 years. And it was quite a career that we had. It didn't end,

"I don't think anybody from either side would say it ended really particularly well in that I think we all hoped and dreamed and wanted all the same thing but just couldn't seem to get ourselves on the same page, for whatever reason.

"As much as I loved doing what I was doing, it certainly seems like it was kind of a good time to maybe step away. And I think everybody wins in that regard. And I wish the best for them, and I'm sure they do, You have to speak to them, I'm not sure, but I hope they do for me.

"I didn't leave because I didn't want to be involved with music or play the drums. I didn't leave the band because I was wanting to do something too heavy or too light or anything like that. It was just kind of a mutual crossroads, the shoe didn't fit anymore on either side.

"I'm happy to have had been a part of it. I think if I was in that band, I would be pushing even further than what we've ever done before." Watch the interview below:

Related Stories

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'

Lamb Of God Announce Two Special Livestream Shows

Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

Megadeth, Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Release New Visualizer

Lamb Of God and Kreator Reschedule State Of Unrest Tour

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement

Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne

Lamb Of God Release 'Gears' Video and Hosting Online Event

More Lamb Of God News