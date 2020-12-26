.

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-26-2020

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley 2020 In Review
Still from the video

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley was a top 20 story of June 2020: The Foo Fighters and pop star Rick Astley have performed together in the past and now Astley has shared his isolation cover of the Foo Fighters classic "Everlong".

Rick says in the intro to the performance, "Sometimes you just have to find the song that's gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I've been doing that a lot recently with music.

"One of the bands I always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters". He has previously joined the Foo Fighters on stage to perform his 1980s hit "Never Gonna Give You Up". Watch Rick's Foos cover below:


