Scorpions Gave Fans 'Sign Of Hope' 2020 In Review

Sign Of Hope single art courtesy Atom Splitter

Scorpions Gave Fans 'Sign Of Hope' was a top 20 story of June 2020: Scorpions released a new single entitled "Sign Of Hope", which they have revealed to give fans a positive message amid the troubles facing the world at the moment and they are donating proceeds to MusicCares.

The track was written and created during the veteran band's current album sessions for their forthcoming 19th album. They are current in the studio with producer Greg Fidelman.

The band had this to say, "We are working on lots of hard 'n' heavy rockers for our new album these days. But because of the dramatic COVID-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little 'Sign Of Hope' that came straight from the heart in troubled times. Stay healthy and safe - we love you." The track is available via digital retailers and streaming services. Check it out below:

Related Stories

Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas

The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album

Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress

Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set

Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video

Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates

Scorpions Going Old School With New Album

Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19

Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown

More Scorpions News