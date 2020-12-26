Singled Out: Tripper And The Wild Things' Juno

Indie rockers Tripper And The Wild Things recently released their new single "Juno" and to celebrate we have asked James Puntillo to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Juno is one of those tunes that just came together so organically. Writing it in the same place as always, in the loft, there was no real bolt of inspiration or eureka moment. We started with a few simple chords and layered a lead over it which eventually found its place after the verses. The rest of the tune seemed to write itself. It was really one of the first songs we've written as a full band when we were conceptualizing our forthcoming Boomerang KidsEP.
Everything from the song itself, to the artwork, video, and title just seemed to effortlessly fall into place. Our dear friend Marco Bressette at Deadquarters Studio who produced, engineered, and mixed the entire EP gave us a ton of guidance when it came to arranging and layering the single. We also worked with our pals RJ and Cam over at Black Lake media, and it's also through them where we met our new pal, actor Shawn Vincent, who starred in the video. One of our girlfriends even pitched the song title, which we ended up keeping. The artwork was done by Tyger Powell who also created the artwork for our next single and the EP itself.
Juno is definitely one of the more self-reflexive pieces off the EP. It's a song as much about itself, as it is about everyday life. Josh finishes off singing, "Juno, what now... what now, Juno." The single also very much about everything we've done so far, and are inching towards, as an outfit of friends making the music we love. So, I guess, we ended off asking ourselves, "What now?" Maybe Juno is one of those chicken or the egg scenarios - we're finding a lot of meaning in this song coming afterpouring ourselves into it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
