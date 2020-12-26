Vinnie Moore Releases 'Same Sun Shines' Video

Cover art courtesy Glass Onyon

UFO icon Vinnie Moore has released a music video for his track "Same Sun Shines". The song is taken from the acclaimed guitarist's latest studio album "Soul Shifter".

Vinnie had this to say, "I wrote this song at a time when I was struggling to find some light at the end of the tunnel. It was me trying to lift myself up and reconnect with feeling positive and focusing on the good things. I was looking up at the sun and thinking about how it's always there; always has been. We all go through cloudy patches, but just have to remember that beyond those clouds the light is still there and continues to shine. You will lose it at times, but can always find it again.

"Hopefully the song is uplifting to others as it was for me. It is one of my favorite songs on the Soul Shifter album and my first choice for a video. We're all living through unprecedented times right now unfortunately, but have to believe we're eventually going to come out the other side and find brighter times again.



"Wayne Joyner put this video together for me and created some very cool graphics which he mixed in with footage of me playing. He has also done videos for Kansas, Sevendust, Fozzy, LA Guns, Black Stone Cherry, Dream Theater, Robby Krieger, Jon Anderson, and Devin Townsend." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19

Vinnie Moore Announces New Album 'Soul Shifter'

More Vinnie Moore News