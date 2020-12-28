Dance Gavin Dance Surprise Release Tree City Sessions 2 Album

Dance Gavin Dance surprised fans on Christmas day with the release of their "Tree City Sessions 2" live album that was recorded during the special global streaming event.
The producer of the Tree City Sessions 2" live stream, Danny Wimmer,. Had the folloign to say, "The Tree City Sessions 2 stream was an exciting project for DWP to work on from start to finish.
"We were very pleased with how well it performed-from the next level production of the visuals and sound, to becoming one of the top ticket-selling streams in their genre for this year and the end result of the overwhelming, positive responses from the fans. It was a win-win for everyone involved."
