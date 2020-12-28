Dance Gavin Dance Surprise Release Tree City Sessions 2 Album

Cover art courtesy Cosa Nostra

Dance Gavin Dance surprised fans on Christmas day with the release of their "Tree City Sessions 2" live album that was recorded during the special global streaming event.

The producer of the Tree City Sessions 2" live stream, Danny Wimmer,. Had the folloign to say, "The Tree City Sessions 2 stream was an exciting project for DWP to work on from start to finish.

"We were very pleased with how well it performed-from the next level production of the visuals and sound, to becoming one of the top ticket-selling streams in their genre for this year and the end result of the overwhelming, positive responses from the fans. It was a win-win for everyone involved."

Related Stories

Dance Gavin Dance Announce Special Streaming Event

Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'

Dance Gavin Dance Release 'Prisoner' Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

Ex-Dance Gavin Dance Frontman Kurt Travis Streams New Song

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

More Dance Gavin Dance News