Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review

Tour poster courtesy Full Coverage

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen was a top 20 story of July 2020: Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen says that he believes it is a 50/50 chance the stadium tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett will happen next summer, after it was postponed this year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Collen was asked if he is confident the tour will actually happen in 2021 during an appearance on Trunk Nation on SiriusXM and he responded, "I honestly don't know. I'd say it's 50/50.

"If everyone does what they are supposed to do, then we will be there next summer. literally a week from now, next year, we'll be out there. I'm really looking forward to it.

He continued, "It depends. It's not us. It's like when you're driving. It's that thing - it's not me; you have to watch out for every other idiot on the road. So that's where we are right now. But we are ready to go."

Phil also discussed why it took so long to postpone this year's trek. He said, "It wasn't just the promoters actually, that was secondary. First off, it was Major League Baseball. We're playing in their buildings, so that has to be taken care of first, then the promoters.

"And then we're down that food chain. So, we are ready for when everyone else is. Absolutely, at the drop of a hat, we'll be there, good to go. I'll definitely be ready by then, for sure."

Related Stories

Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album 2020 In Review

Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault

Def Leppard Release Live Video For Hits Vegas Preview

The Struts Recruit Def Leppard Stars For New Song

Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors

Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary

Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track

Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

More Def Leppard News