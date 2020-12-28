Eddie Vedder Streams Acoustic Cover Of Bruce Springsteen Classic

Cover art courtesy Republic Records

(hennemusic) Eddie Vedder is streaming audio of his acoustic cover of the 1973 Bruce Springsteen classic, "Growin' Up." The version is featured on the newly-released "Matter Of Time" EP; issued on Christmas Day, the set features a pair of the singer's songs - "Say Hi" and the title track - alongside four "acoustic at home" recordings from 2020 that include three Pearl Jam cuts: "Just Breathe", "Future Days" and "Porch."

While "Growin' Up" originally appeared on Springsteen's album debut, "Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.", Vedder released a video for "Matter Of Time" last month

following a live performance of the song during a virtual event, "Venture Into Cures", that raised awareness and funds for people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

The life-threatening genetic disorder - which affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide - sees children face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process due to the fragile skin condition, for which a treatment and cure continues to be sought. Check out the cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

