Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past 2020 In Review

Photos by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past was a top 20 story of July 2020: Metallica had a reputation for heavy drinking in their early days. So much so that the band was nicknamed Alcoholica, but guitarist Kirk Hammett says that if he could change one thing, he would stop drinking sooner.

Kirk was asked by a fan via Kerrang! "If you had the chance to go back to the start and do it all again, would you do anything differently?" He responded, "I would have stopped drinking 10 or 15 years ago.

"I'm coming up to five years sober without alcohol and I really enjoy it. Don't get me wrong, I really enjoyed being a raving alcoholic lunatic, but then everything turned against me.

"Every time I had a drink, it worked against me rather than helping me to enjoy myself in a recreational manner. That's the thing about alcohol: if you're not paying attention and something happens, it could flip on you and next thing you know, you're on the down side of things rather than on the upside.

"For f***ing decades, I'd go out after a show and carry on all night. I'd go back to the hotel room and play guitar for two or three hours and not remember anything the next day. I'd pick up the recorder and think, 'What the f*** is this garbage?'

"I did that for f***ing decades. I stopped drinking and now I go back to my room and play guitar and remember everything! I can pick it up from the night before. I still feel like I'm growing as a musician, and I like having that clarity of mind and having a really strong relationship with my instrument and the music. I wish I had gotten to this point a lot earlier in my life. But hey, everything's meant to happen for a reason."

Related Stories

Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans 2020 In Review

Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie 2020 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett On Latest Episode of Gibson's Icons

Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release 2020 In Review

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute 2020 In Review

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift 2020 In Review

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

More Metallica News