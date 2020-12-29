AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary was a top 20 story of July 2020: AC/DC revisit their classic track, "Hells Bells", on the second episode of a 40th anniversary video series celebrating the band's 1980 album, "Back in Black."

Following the February 1980 passing of longtime vocalist Bon Scott, AC/DC brought in Geordie singer Brian Johnson to continue work on the project, which eventually led them to Compass Point Studios in the Bahamas with producer Mutt Lange.

"They said you get great guitar sounds in there," explains Angus Young, "so that sold me and Malcolm straight away", before episode 2 of "The Story Of Back In Black" shared footage of the brothers playing the legendary riff to the song.

"It was a really good intro - it was really ominous," adds Malcolm. "Angus had the title 'Hells Bells' - and I was just taking a piss and I just thought: 'Hang on, why don't we get a big f**king bell!'"

Sure enough, AC/DC did just that and went on touring with a huge bell stage prop ever since.

"Back In Black" remains the best-selling hard rock album in history, with estimated worldwide sales of 50 million that place it second on the all-time list behind only Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

