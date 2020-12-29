Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows was a top 20 story of July 2020: Jimmy Page addressed the likelihood of future Led Zeppelin live shows during a July 22 appearance on BBC Radio 2. On hand alongside Mick Jagger to premiere "Scarlet", a previously-unreleased Rolling Stones track featuring Page that will appear on the band's forthcoming "Goats Head Soup" reissues, the rocker was asked about the possibility of Led Zeppelin returning to the concert stage more than a decade after their legendary 2007 concert in London.

Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were joined by drummer Jason Bonham for the headline appearance at a tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun; the rare live reunion saw 20 million people apply for tickets through a worldwide lottery to the band's first headline show in 27 years, which took place before 18,000 ticket holders at the London venue and was eventually released under the title "Celebration Day" in 2012.

"At the time of the O2, we thought - myself, John Paul Jones and Jason - that there was going to; it was said that there were gonna be some more dates," Page told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "It would've been really good to have done that after the O2, 'cos we'd put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, y'know? But it didn't come off.

"It seems really unlikely that there would be a tour in the future," he added. "Unlike the Stones, they do sort of know that the fans love that - also I know that with Led Zeppelin [fans too]. But it doesn't look as though there's anything in the future, unfortunately.

"We're talking about a concert that was gigantic at the time, but that was 2007, and time passes, y'know?"

"Celebration Day", won Led Zeppelin a 2014 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Album category, while a second nomination - for "Kashmir" in the Best Rock Performance category - lost out "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons.

When asked about what he's been doing during lockdown as a result of the global pandemic, Page told the host that he was spending time indexing his massive book and record collection. Check out a video from the 2007 reunion here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

