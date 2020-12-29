Transatlantic's Neal Morse has launched a brand new podcast entitled "Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff" and he recruited his bandmate Mike Portnoy to be his special guest for the first episode
Neal had this to say, "Today's launch day for my new podcast, Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff. I'm joined by my friend Mike Portnoy and we get into all kinds of topics: McRib, Spotify, The Bee Gees... you name it. Watch the video on YouTube or listen to the audio on the Waterfall streaming app.
"The title says it all, really! In the first episode, I'm joined by my dear friend Mike Portnoy and you can hear us talk about weird things like junior high school, McRib, and Spotify!"
Portnoy added, "Honoured to be the first guest on Neal Morse's new Podcast Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff. Watch two longtime friends and musical partners chit chat about everything from the McRib to the Bee Gees to the current music industry to spirituality and everything in between!" Check it out below:
Neal Morse Announces Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018
Neal Morse Shares New Song 'Building A Wall'
Neal Morse Releases 'Seemingly Sincere' Video
Neal Morse Releases 'In The Name Of The Lord' Video
The Neal Morse Band Announce 'The Great Adventour'
The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song
The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song
Neal Morse Band Announce 2 CD and 2 DVD Live Set
Neal Morse Releases 'JoAnna' Music Video
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released- Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West- Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic- more.
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released
Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West
Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic
Neal Morse Launches Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff
Liam Gallagher Streams Live Version Of 'All You're Dreaming Of'
Singled Out: Devil Love's Everywhere Leads The Sound
Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork 2020 In Review