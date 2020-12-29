Neal Morse Launches Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff

Neal Morse podcast logo

Transatlantic's Neal Morse has launched a brand new podcast entitled "Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff" and he recruited his bandmate Mike Portnoy to be his special guest for the first episode

Neal had this to say, "Today's launch day for my new podcast, Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff. I'm joined by my friend Mike Portnoy and we get into all kinds of topics: McRib, Spotify, The Bee Gees... you name it. Watch the video on YouTube or listen to the audio on the Waterfall streaming app.

"The title says it all, really! In the first episode, I'm joined by my dear friend Mike Portnoy and you can hear us talk about weird things like junior high school, McRib, and Spotify!"

Portnoy added, "Honoured to be the first guest on Neal Morse's new Podcast Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff. Watch two longtime friends and musical partners chit chat about everything from the McRib to the Bee Gees to the current music industry to spirituality and everything in between!" Check it out below:

