Queen Make Album Chart History 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen Make Album Chart History was a top 20 story of July 2020: Queen have made UK album chart history as their 1981 "Greatest Hits" collection reaches a new milestone almost three decades after its release.

According to the Official Charts, the retrospective recently passed 900 weeks on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 (currently at 901 weeks), making it only the third album to do so.

Queen's "Greatest Hits" sits behind Bob Marley & The Wailers' 1984 hits album, "Legend", at 933 weeks and ABBA's "Gold" - the longest-running UK Top 100 album ever - at 949 weeks as the only albums with more than 900 weeks on the chart.

Queen's "Greatest Hits" originally debuted at No. 2 in 1981 and rose to No. 1 the following week, where it would spend four weeks on top; at press time, the collection is sitting at No. 16 in the Official Albums Chart Top 20.

"Greatest Hits" has sold an estimated 25 million copies worldwide - including 8 million in the US and more than 6 million in the UK - to become the band's best-selling album. Read more here.

