Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle 2020 In Review

Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle was a top 20 story of Aug. 2020: A statue of later Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle has been vandalized, and the his widow has shared her reaction to the defacement.
A vandal painted portions of the statue white, according to a photo that was shared by the local television station KIRO. See their post here. Cornell's widow took to social media to share, "My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris's statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.
"The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.
"In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win."
Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming
Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death 2020 In Review
Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released
Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Clip Shared Online
Unauthorized Chris Cornell Biopic In The Works
Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream
Chris Cornell Cover Of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Goes Online
Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival- Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'- Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020- Guns N' Roses- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival
Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'
Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020
Guns N' Roses Share Exit 111 Festival Footage
Singled Out: Jive Mother Mary's Hope It Ain't That Bad
Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water' 2020 In Review
Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review
Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors 2020 In Review