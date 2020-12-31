Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'

Video still

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are sharing a preview of their new single, "No Son Of Mine", ahead of its release on December 31st. "Out at midnight locally New Year's Eve," says the band of the song. "Happy New Year!!!"

The tune will follow "Shame Shame" as the second track issued from their forthcoming 10th studio record, "Medicine At Midnight." Due February 5, the Foo Fighters worked with producer Greg Kurstin on the record, which marks the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold".

That project debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and earned the group a 2018 Grammy Award in the "Best Rock Song" category - a songwriters award - for "Run", while the tune lost out in the "Best Rock Performance" field to a song by sentimental favorite Leonard Cohen. Watch the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

