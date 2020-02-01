Liam Gallagher Shares 'Once' Video From Acoustic Sessions EP

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is debuting a video for a demo version of his 2019 single, "Once", from the surprise-released "Acoustic Sessions" EP, which hit stores on January 31 without much advance promotion.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the clip stars former French soccer star-turned-actor Eric Cantona as "The King", with the former Oasis frontman playing the role of "The Butler/Chauffeur."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last Rock n roll footballer, star in my video for 'Once'," says Gallagher. "Songs like this don't come around very often and neither do football players like him.

"This is the original demo. It's my favorite version; it's silky smooth and it's fizzy bubblech," he added before dropping a Beatles' reference: "Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream!"

"Acoustic Sessions" also features seven songs from last fall's MTV Unplugged broadcast, including four tracks from Gallagher's second album, "Why Me? Why Not" alongside three Oasis tunes. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards

Liam Gallagher Rocks The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show

Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Why Me? Why Not'

Liam Gallagher Streams Full Manchester Concert

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Now That I've Found You' Lyric Video

Liam Gallagher Looks Back With 'One Of Us' Video

Liam Gallagher Previews 'As It Was' Documentary

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

More Liam Gallagher News



