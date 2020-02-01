.

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Once' Video From Acoustic Sessions EP

Bruce Henne | 02-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is debuting a video for a demo version of his 2019 single, "Once", from the surprise-released "Acoustic Sessions" EP, which hit stores on January 31 without much advance promotion.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, the clip stars former French soccer star-turned-actor Eric Cantona as "The King", with the former Oasis frontman playing the role of "The Butler/Chauffeur."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last Rock n roll footballer, star in my video for 'Once'," says Gallagher. "Songs like this don't come around very often and neither do football players like him.

"This is the original demo. It's my favorite version; it's silky smooth and it's fizzy bubblech," he added before dropping a Beatles' reference: "Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream!"

"Acoustic Sessions" also features seven songs from last fall's MTV Unplugged broadcast, including four tracks from Gallagher's second album, "Why Me? Why Not" alongside three Oasis tunes. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Shares 'Once' Video From Acoustic Sessions EP

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards

Liam Gallagher Rocks The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show

Liam Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Why Me? Why Not'

Liam Gallagher Streams Full Manchester Concert

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Now That I've Found You' Lyric Video

Liam Gallagher Looks Back With 'One Of Us' Video

Liam Gallagher Previews 'As It Was' Documentary

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

More Liam Gallagher News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant- Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material- My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours- David Bowie- more


Reviews
Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours

Unreleased Version Of David Bowie Tin Machine Classic Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch Release New Song 'Full Circle'

ZZ Top Preparing To Make New Album

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Once' Video From Acoustic Sessions EP

Singled Out: JHNN's My Strange Addiction



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.