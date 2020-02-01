My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours

My Chemical Romance's upcoming North American reunion tour proved to be a hot ticket, with the entire U.S. and Canadian trek selling out within six hours of going on sale on Friday (January 31st).

The band issued the following statement on Friday, "My Chemical Romance would like to thank their Killjoys across North America for selling out 228,600 tickets in under six hours.

"Fans from the U.S. and Canada acted quickly, as tickets went on sale today at 12 PM local time and were gone long before the day's end....'you've worn out all your dance shoes, this time.'"

They will be kicking off the tour on September 9th in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena and wrapping up the trek on October 11th in Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena.





