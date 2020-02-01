.

Singled Out: JHNN's My Strange Addiction

K. Wiggins | 02-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

JHNN

Canadian DJ/multi instrumentalist/producer JHNN tells us about his latest track "My Strange Addiction." Here is the story:

I made "My Strange Addiction" last year because I was going to an 80s/90s new wave/goth/industrial night in Calgary and was kind of moving away from the House Music that I was making before. I just wanted to make something that wasn't so 4 on the floor. I was ready to move towards something just more experimental. I actually was trying to combine the deep house at the time with some tribal afrobeat like drums but on my laptop it ended up sounding industrial. I kind of rolled with it because people kept telling me I made industrial house which is something I never intended to do. I actually made this single late 2018 I'm just surprised it is finally out there.

0h and the videos were because I was too broke to come up with a concept and didn't understand why people were addicted to cats. It's a thing though. Apparently cats have a gene in them that attracts humans??? I don't know Someone told me that.

One more thing I called it "My Strange Addiction" for absolutely no reason but it just sounded right.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: JHNN's My Strange Addiction

More JHNN News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant- Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material- My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours- David Bowie- more


Reviews
Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania

The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Play Dedication To Kobe Bryant

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

My Chemical Romance Sell Out Reunion Tour In Six Hours

Unreleased Version Of David Bowie Tin Machine Classic Streaming

Five Finger Death Punch Release New Song 'Full Circle'

ZZ Top Preparing To Make New Album

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Once' Video From Acoustic Sessions EP

Singled Out: JHNN's My Strange Addiction



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.