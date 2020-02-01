Singled Out: JHNN's My Strange Addiction

Canadian DJ/multi instrumentalist/producer JHNN tells us about his latest track "My Strange Addiction." Here is the story:

I made "My Strange Addiction" last year because I was going to an 80s/90s new wave/goth/industrial night in Calgary and was kind of moving away from the House Music that I was making before. I just wanted to make something that wasn't so 4 on the floor. I was ready to move towards something just more experimental. I actually was trying to combine the deep house at the time with some tribal afrobeat like drums but on my laptop it ended up sounding industrial. I kind of rolled with it because people kept telling me I made industrial house which is something I never intended to do. I actually made this single late 2018 I'm just surprised it is finally out there.

0h and the videos were because I was too broke to come up with a concept and didn't understand why people were addicted to cats. It's a thing though. Apparently cats have a gene in them that attracts humans??? I don't know Someone told me that.

One more thing I called it "My Strange Addiction" for absolutely no reason but it just sounded right.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





