Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan revealed that the band plans to release the music from their infamous "Look Outside Your Window" sessions during their current album cycle.

The "Look Outside Your Window" sessions produced an album's worth of material that recorded by Crahan, along with Jim Root, Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson in a separate studio while the band was making their 2008 effort "All Hope Is Gone".

Clown was asked about the material by NME and he replied, "Look Outside Your Window is a very unique art piece on its own, so it's sort of timeless, in my opinion. And so I try not to worry about it too much. It feels like I've waited this long for it to be right, and it just never has. We were going to release it early on this cycle, but this takes precedence, and that's not supposed to be confused.

"It's just a piece of the puzzle. It's not supposed to be watered down or marketed. It's really a piece of the imagination that's missing that people might really need.

"So, hopefully on this cycle somewhere. It was scheduled for Christmas. I just quit asking, because I don't want it to interfere with this. And mainly because of what it is. It needs its own space."

He went on to say, "And we are having a good time enjoying this album, and we have no ego with that. We're not trying to make that corporate or whatever, it's really just beautiful art that we want to share in the right way.

"So it's going to be on this album cycle at some point. And like everything we're doing right now, it's just going to come out, and people won't even know. It'll just be this thing that happens. I'm looking forward to that, though. I think people will really enjoy it."





