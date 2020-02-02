.

Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Dead At 64

William Lee | 02-02-2020

Gang Of Four

Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday (February 14th). Gill had been hospitalized in London for a respiratory illness prior to his death.

His bandmates shared the following, "This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today. Andy's final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.

His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record and planning the next tour from his hospital bed. But to us, he was our friend - and we'll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too.

"One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us all, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give 'em a spin for him...

"Love you, mate."


Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Dead At 64

