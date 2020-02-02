.

Introvert Share New Track 'Mending Breaking'

William Lee | 02-02-2020

Introvert

Introvert have shared a new song called "Mending Breaking". The track is the title cut to the group's forthcoming EP that will be hitting stores on February 21st.

Vocalist Audie Franks had this to say about the new six-track effort, "Sometimes you get in those spaces and you want others to help you, but you also want to be able to do it yourself.

"The title came about because of the idea of someone trying to fix themselves and going through cycles of mending and then breaking again. If you listen to the EP from start to finish it actually goes around in that circle of mending and breaking." Stream the song here


