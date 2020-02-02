Napalm Death Announce North American Headline Tour
Napalm Death have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American headline tour that will feature a number of support acts.
They will be kicking off the tour on April 9th in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up the trek on May 16th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory.
They will be supported on the tour by Aborted (April 17-May 16), The Locust (April 9-April 15), Nastie Band (April 9-April 15), Tombs (April 24-May 16), and Wvrm (April 17-May 16) at select shows. See the dates below:
April 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
April 10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
April 14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
April 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze
April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source
April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show
May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco
May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529
May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
