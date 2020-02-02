Napalm Death Announce North American Headline Tour

Napalm Death have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American headline tour that will feature a number of support acts.

They will be kicking off the tour on April 9th in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up the trek on May 16th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory.

They will be supported on the tour by Aborted (April 17-May 16), The Locust (April 9-April 15), Nastie Band (April 9-April 15), Tombs (April 24-May 16), and Wvrm (April 17-May 16) at select shows. See the dates below:

April 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

April 10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

April 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory





