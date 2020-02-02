Vista Streaming New Song 'Dirty Laundry'

Vista have released a brand new track called "Dirty Laundry", which is the first single from their forthcoming EP "The Repair," (out February 14th.)

The band had this to say about the new song, "Dirty Laundry felt like the right fit to introduce this record because it opens up about hanging some of Vista's internal demons out to dry.

"Our last EP 'The Ruins,' delved into what our personal demons are, what it felt like to be fighting them, feeling them. 'Dirty Laundry' addresses how we've evolved in the few short months since we released our last EP.

"The song itself is about how jagged our edges were, how we cracked open, but being able to expel everything that was weighing us down." Listen to it here





