Asking Alexandria Announce Like A House On Fire Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-03-2020

Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour this spring that will feature support from Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero.

The Like A House On Fire Tour will be kicking off on April 30th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and will wrap up on May 31st in Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis.

The band shared their excitement about the headline run with the following, "It's been a while. In fact, it's been far too long. We have supported some incredible bands over the last few years. We have seen countless faces and countless cities. But now....NOW....it's our turn.

"We are f***ing back. Bigger and better than ever. Our first headline tour in over two years. We have worked tirelessly to bring you the biggest show of our careers and a handful of the greatest modern bands that rock has to offer.

"We couldn't be more excited. Everything up until this point was practice....this is it, this is the show we have been building towards. We will see you all there. Lets light it up like a house on f***ing fire!" See the dates below:

4/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
5/02 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
5/03 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues Anaheim
5/05 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
5/07 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
5/08 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
5/09 - Revention Music Center
5/12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues Orlando**
5/14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
5/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
5/16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
5/17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
5/19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
5/20 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
5/22 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
5/23 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues Boston
5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
5/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live*
5/27 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
5/30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues Chicago
5/31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis


